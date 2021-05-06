BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BlackRock North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 199.26 ($2.60) on Thursday. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a market capitalization of £159.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.55.
About BlackRock North American Income Trust
