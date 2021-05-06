BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BlackRock North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 199.26 ($2.60) on Thursday. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a market capitalization of £159.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.55.

About BlackRock North American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

