BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,521,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 257,262 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

