Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 22,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,062. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.16.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

