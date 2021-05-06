Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Blucora stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $731.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

