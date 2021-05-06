bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,994. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Earnings History for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

