BMO Capital Markets Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $300.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.13.

PSA stock opened at $274.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.79. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

