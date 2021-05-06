BMO Capital Markets Cuts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SHLE traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.57.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

