BMO Capital Markets Cuts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:SHLE traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.57.
About Source Energy Services
