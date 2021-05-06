BMO Capital Markets Increases Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $70.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -210.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.