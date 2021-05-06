BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

