BMO Capital Markets Trims Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Target Price to $45.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Daylighting from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

