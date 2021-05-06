BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $305,566.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $305,566.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,143.12 or 1.00587118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00196771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003699 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

