BonusCloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,408.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $51,408.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

