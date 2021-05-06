Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.99. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 19,821 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

