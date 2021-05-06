Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

