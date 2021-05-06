BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

