Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

