Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 11,482 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

