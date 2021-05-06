Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 82,940 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,940 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $172.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

