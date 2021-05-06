BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,339. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

