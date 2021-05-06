Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.38. 23,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average is $438.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

