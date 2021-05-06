Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 329.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 328.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $165.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.