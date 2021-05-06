Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

