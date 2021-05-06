Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.23. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,417 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

