Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

