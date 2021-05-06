Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 5,501,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,672. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $241,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 611,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 88.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

