Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report $189.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.57 million and the lowest is $189.44 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $66.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

