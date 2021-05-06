Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Prologis posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.40. 17,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,928. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

