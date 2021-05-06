Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Prologis posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.40. 17,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,928. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit