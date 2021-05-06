Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

