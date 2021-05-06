Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 303,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,812. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Semtech has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Semtech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

