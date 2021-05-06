Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $35.80

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

