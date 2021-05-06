Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $1,365.19

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,386.09.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $29.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,090.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

