Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $91.42

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

TFII stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,128. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

