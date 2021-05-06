Brokers Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $169.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

