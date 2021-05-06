Brokers Issue Forecasts for PAVmed Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PAVmed in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

PAVM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,930. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 20.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 11.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

