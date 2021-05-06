Brokers Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

