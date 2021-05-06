Brokers Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.