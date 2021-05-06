Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,386. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

