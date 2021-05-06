Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $56.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

BBU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,386. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

