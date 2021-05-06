Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,844.97

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,844.97 ($24.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($27.31). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 3,755 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £322.80 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.