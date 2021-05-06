Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,844.97

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,844.97 ($24.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($27.31). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 3,755 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of £322.80 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit