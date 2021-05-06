Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,844.97

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,844.97 ($24.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($27.31). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 3,755 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a market cap of £322.80 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.14.
In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).
About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.
