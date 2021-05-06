Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

