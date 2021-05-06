Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

