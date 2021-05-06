Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

