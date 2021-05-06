Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.