Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. 13,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

