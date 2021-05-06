Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Cut by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $326.69 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $331.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

