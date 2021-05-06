Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $326.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.68. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

