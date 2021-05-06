Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $881.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

