BZEdge Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $12,431.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.61 or 0.01199714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.82 or 0.00788109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,256.89 or 0.99897627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

