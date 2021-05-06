C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.