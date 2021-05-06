Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its first quarter 2021 operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COG. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

