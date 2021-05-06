Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.58. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

